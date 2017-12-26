POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Football: Kane sets Premier League calendar year goal record
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane sets a new record for the most Premier League goals in a calendar year, scoring for the 37th time in 2017, against Southampton at Wembley.
Football: Kane sets Premier League calendar year goal record
Harry Kane (white shirt) scores a Premier League record 37th goal in 2017 in Tottenham Hotspur's game against Southampton at Wembley Stadium, London, December 26, 2017. / Reuters
By John Jirik
December 26, 2017

Harry Kane set a new record for the most Premier League goals in a calendar year as the Tottenham Hotspur forward scored for the 37th time in 2017.

Kane's 22nd-minute header against Southampton at Wembley on Tuesday took him past Alan Shearer's previous record, which was set when he played for Blackburn Rovers in 1995.

RECOMMENDED

The 24-year-old Kane admitted he was keen to break Shearer's record after he moved level with the former England star with a hat-trick in Tottenham's 3-0 win at Burnley on Saturday.

Kane now has 22 goals for Tottenham in all competitions this season.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'