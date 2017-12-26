WORLD
1 MIN READ
Syrian rebels shoot down regime warplane in Hama
The Free Syrian Army fighters shot down a Syrian regime jet as it was carrying out strikes in a rebel-held territory.
Syrian rebels shoot down regime warplane in Hama
Syrian opposition fighters on Tuesday downed a Syrian regime jet while it was bombing Hama province (file photo). / AP
By Staff Reporter
December 26, 2017

Syrian opposition fighters on Tuesday shot down an Assad regime warplane in the Hama province.

Free Syrian Army (FSA) forces managed to strike the warplane while it was conducting airstrikes in Hama.

“A regime L-39 warplane was hit near the villages of Abu Dali and Al Qaryatayn by antiaircraft batteries,” Mustafa al Hussein, a spokesman for the FSA affiliated Free Idlib Army, told Anadolu Agency.

RECOMMENDED

Al Hussein said that regime warplanes have been attaching the same region for the last several days, which has resulted in civilian casualties.

Hama province has seen intense aerial strikes by the Russian and Syrian regime forces.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'