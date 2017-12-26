Pakistan said on Tuesday that Indian forces killed three of its soldiers near the Line of Control in the disputed Kashmir region.

A military statement said the "unprovoked cease-fire violation" took place on Monday in Rawalakot in the Pakistan-controlled part of Kashmir.

It came two days after India's army said four of its soldiers were killed by Pakistani fire along the de facto border between the South Asian rivals.

In the latest shooting, the Indian military said that its soldiers targeted Pakistani posts after they were fired upon.

The Indian troops did not suffer any casualties, officials said.