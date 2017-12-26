Too much money in circulation is fuelling the world's highest inflation in Venezuela, worsening a crisis that has gripped the oil-rich nation since the crude prices plunged in 2014.

Now, President Nicolas Maduro says a new cryptocurrency dubbed "Petro" will be used to boost the economy. But experts say it's unlikely the virtual currency would help Venezuela pay-off its debts.

Venezuela has an external debt of $150 billion, with foreign reserves under $10 billion. And by the end of this year, the South American country needs $3 billion to pay its bondholders.