In a joint declaration issued after talks between Turkish and Chadian leaders, the two countries spoke in unison on a host of international issues - including Jerusalem and fight against terrorism - and the will for closer relations.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his host, Chadian President Idriss Deby, held one-to-one talks on Tuesday followed by the delegations’ meeting.

Idriss expressed his pleasure at the historic visit, the first-ever by a Turkish president to the Central African nation, while both presidents unconditionally condemned terrorism and jointly vowed to fight terrorism, and expressed sympathy with Palestine.

Turkish President Erdogan also called for boosting bilateral trade with Chad, calling on Turkish investors to invest more in the central African nation.

“Turkey has 80 million people and Chad has 15 million. This means our two brotherly countries have 95 million people. The current trade volume is not enough. We need to increase our trade,” he said.

In meetings, Chadian officials expressed expectation that Turkish firms will take part in the construction of two major projects - an airport and a bridge - as well as oil research and management in the country.

During their meetings, the two countries’ delegations touched on bilateral cooperation and important regional and international issues.

On recent developments concerning Jerusalem, the delegations stressed that the unilateral US decision to recognise the holy city as Israel’s capital is unacceptable and null and void.

They also called on for a just, lasting, and comprehensive peaceful solution for Jerusalem, on the basis of a two-state solution.

They stressed that a Palestinian state, one which is independent, sovereign, and has a geographical integrity, with East Jerusalem as its capital and within the 1967 borders, is the main condition for peace and stability in the region.