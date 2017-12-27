TÜRKİYE
Erdogan arrives in Tunisia on last leg of Africa tour
The Turkish President's trip to Tunisia is a final stop on his three-nation tour. He earlier visited Sudan and Chad.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is due to hold a meeting with his Tunisian counterpart Beji Caid Essebsi followed by a press conference. / AA Archive
By Staff Reporter
December 27, 2017

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Tunisia on Wednesday for a one-day visit aimed at deepening bilateral ties.

The Turkish president’s visit to Tunisia is the last stop on a three-nation African tour, preceded by Sudan and Chad.

He is due to hold meetings with his Tunisian counterpart Beji Caid Essebsi, followed by a press conference.

Erdogan's visit will be dominated by one-on-one meetings, including with Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed and the signing of a number of agreements to strengthen economic partnerships.

Upon arriving at Tunis-Carthage International Airport in the capital earlier, Erdogan was welcomed by Tunisian Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui, Special Representative of the President Lazhar Karoui Chebbi, Tunisia’s Ambassador to Ankara Faycal Ben Mustapha and Turkey's Ambassador to Tunisia Omer Faruk Dogan.

The Turkish President is accompanied by a large delegation including his wife Emine Erdogan, Turkish Chief of General Staff General Hulusi Akar, and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

SOURCE:AA
