WORLD
3 MIN READ
Medical evacuations begin from Syria's Eastern Ghouta
The Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) said four patients have been taken to hospitals in Damascus, the first of 29 critical cases approved for medical evacuation, and that the remainder would be evacuated over the coming days.
Medical evacuations begin from Syria's Eastern Ghouta
The father of Syrian baby Karim Abdallah, who lost an eye as well as his mother in regime shelling, adjusting his son's pacifier inside his family home in the town of Beit Sawa in Eastern Ghouta, December 24, 2017. / AFP
By Mazhar Ali
December 27, 2017

Medical evacuations have begun from the Syrian rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta to Damascus, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Syria said early on Wednesday.

Almost 400,000 people in Eastern Ghouta are besieged by Syrian regime forces, and the United Nations has pleaded for evacuation of around 500 patients, including children with cancer.

The Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) said four patients were taken to hospitals in Damascus, the first of 29 critical cases approved for medical evacuation, and the remainder would be evacuated over the coming days.

TRT World's Ahmed al Burai reports from Hatay, Turkey, near the Syrian border.

'Long negotiations'

SAMS advocacy manager Mohamad Katoub said in a tweet that five had been approved for the first group of evacuations, part of a deal on an exchange of detainees between the Syrian regime and rebel group Jaish al Islam. It was not clear why only four of the five had left.

The Syrian Red Crescent said the evacuations were the result of "long negotiations".

RECOMMENDED

An ICRC spokeswoman declined to give more details, citing the sensitivity of the operation.

On Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey was working with Russia, a regime ally, on the evacuations.

Last week Jan Egeland, the UN humanitarian adviser for Syria, said 494 people were on the priority list for medical evacuations.

"That number is going down, not because we are evacuating people but because they are dying," he said. 

"We have tried now every single week for many months to get medical evacuations out, and food and other supplies in."

The United Nations has been waiting for months for the Syrian authorities to provide "facilitation letters" to allow the aid operation to get under way.

Forces loyal to Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad have carried out air raids on Eastern Ghouta, while besieged rebels have fired mortars into neighbouring Damascus.

"That has nothing to do with the right of evacuating, and obligation to evacuate civilians (and) wounded," Egeland said.

Eastern Ghouta is one of four de-escalation zones Turkey, Russia and Iran agreed to at Syria talks in the Kazakh capital Astana.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN
Fight against Daesh terror is growing stronger: Erdogan
Denmark slams Trump for remarks undermining NATO's role in Afghanistan
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor