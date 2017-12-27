WORLD
3 MIN READ
'There is no place for Assad in future Syria' - Erdogan
It is impossible to bring peace to Syria as long as regime leader Bashar al Assad is around, says Turkey's President.
'There is no place for Assad in future Syria' - Erdogan
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (left) and Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi shake hands before a meeting in Tunisia, Wednesday, December 27, 2017. / AP
By Staff Reporter
December 27, 2017

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday reiterated that there was no place for Bashar al Assad in the future of Syria.

"Assad is definitely a terrorist who has carried out state terrorism," Erdogan said on Wednesday at a televised news conference with his Tunisian counterpart Beji Caid Essebsi in Tunisia.

"It is impossible to continue with Assad,” he said.

“How can we embrace the future with a Syrian president who has killed close to a million of his own citizens? Would the Syrian people accept someone like him as a leader?”

Erdogan further added that peace would not come to Syria with Bashar al Assad as its leader.

TRT World'sKim Vinnell followed the president's tour and has the latest from Tunis.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced, according to UN officials.

RECOMMENDED

Developing bilateral ties with Tunisia

Turkey's president was ending a four-day Africa trip on Wednesday with a visit to Tunisia that focused on improving economic ties.

At a joint news conference, Erdogan and Essebsi said their nations would never accept changes to Jerusalem's historic status after President Donald Trump's recognition of the city as Israel's capital.

"Jerusalem is our red line. Any steps against Jerusalem's historic status and holiness are unacceptable," Erdogan said. 

Turkey would work toward international recognition of the Palestinian state and seek the support of the European Union, he said. 

He also vowed to help support Tunisia overcome economic hardships and combat terrorism. 

Erdogan, who also was attending a Turkish-Tunisian economic forum, was accompanied by a delegation of nine ministers and 200 businessmen.

He earlier visited Sudan and Chad, where he signed military and economic deals.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN
Fight against Daesh terror is growing stronger: Erdogan
Denmark slams Trump for remarks undermining NATO's role in Afghanistan
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor