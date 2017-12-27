WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pyongyang tested more than a dozen missiles in 2017
North Korea's nuclear ambitions have been one of the UN's most pressing concerns this year. The issue has also central to US President Donald Trump's foreign agenda in his first year in office.
Pyongyang tested more than a dozen missiles in 2017
Spectators listen to a televised news broadcast by North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un outside the central railway station in Pyongyang on September 22, 2017. / AFP
By Asena Boşnak
December 27, 2017

North Korea's nuclear threat has been a major issue for Asian countries for years.

Its weapons tests have made it one of the most isolated countries in the world.

It has also been one of the UN's most pressing concerns this year, and has dominated much of the United States' foreign agenda. 

President Donald Trump has become increasingly confrontational in his tweets on the issue, and it was the central theme during the first part of his Asia tour in November.

RECOMMENDED

Pyongyang conducted its most recent nuclear test in September.

In response, the UN tightened sanctions to include an export ban of coal, iron ore, lead and seafood.

TRT World'sShamim Chowdhury looks back at the crisis as it unfolded in 2017.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN
Fight against Daesh terror is growing stronger: Erdogan
Denmark slams Trump for remarks undermining NATO's role in Afghanistan
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor