Saudi King Salman and Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Wednesday discussed boosting ties and the status of Jerusalem, in a first high-level meeting since the US controversially recognised the city as Israel's capital.

Firm US ally Riyadh and NATO member Ankara have both slammed President Donald Trump's December 6 decision to upend decades of careful policy by Washington.

But the Saudis only sent a low-level representative to a conference of Muslim nations on the issue hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Saudi SPA agency said King Salman received Prime Minister Yildirim in Riyadh and discussed "means of boosting bilateral ties and developments in the region," without providing details.