Russia will sell Turkey four batteries of S-400 surface-to-air missiles for $2.5 billion under a deal that is almost complete, Sergei Chemezov, head of Russian state conglomerate Rostec, told the Kommersant daily on Wednesday.

National Defense Minister of Turkey Nurettin Canikli confirmed the statement and added that the S-400 deal had been concluded.

During a press conference in Tunisia Canikli was asked about Sergey Chemezov's remarks.

"That is correct. Two systems, four batteries in total. The deal is completely done," Canikli said.

He said what was at stake during the negotiations was whether to take out a loan or finance the deal themselves.

"But the idea of paying a portion of the total amount by getting a loan prevailed in the end. Otherwise, it was already a done deal," he added.