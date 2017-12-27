WORLD
Israeli court releases blindfolded Palestinian teen on bail
The photos of his detention by more than a dozen Israeli soldiers became a symbol of Jerusalem protests.
Blindfolded 16-year-old Palestinian Fawzi al-Juneiri, centre, being detained by a group of Israeli soldiers the West Bank city of Hebron, Dec. 7, 2017. / AA
By Staff Reporter
December 27, 2017

An Israeli military court on Wednesday released 16-year-old Palestinian Fawzi al Juneidi whose arrest sparked protests in Jerusalem and invited global condemnation.   

The court released al Juneidi on bail of around $2,860 after prosecutors withdrew an appeal against the teenager’s release, lawyer Arwa Hilehel told Anadolu Agency.

Al Juneidi was arrested on December 7 in the West Bank city of Hebron (Al Khalil) after being dragged on the ground and blindfolded by heavily-armed Israeli soldiers.

A photo of the blindfolded youth has since become a symbol of ongoing Palestinian protests sparked by US President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners Society, an NGO, roughly 300 children are currently being held in detention facilities across Israel.

Trump's controversial decision triggered a wave of condemnation across the Arab and Muslim world and angry demonstrations throughout the Palestinian territories.

SOURCE:AA
