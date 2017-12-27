An Israeli military court on Wednesday released 16-year-old Palestinian Fawzi al Juneidi whose arrest sparked protests in Jerusalem and invited global condemnation.

The court released al Juneidi on bail of around $2,860 after prosecutors withdrew an appeal against the teenager’s release, lawyer Arwa Hilehel told Anadolu Agency.

Al Juneidi was arrested on December 7 in the West Bank city of Hebron (Al Khalil) after being dragged on the ground and blindfolded by heavily-armed Israeli soldiers.

A photo of the blindfolded youth has since become a symbol of ongoing Palestinian protests sparked by US President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.