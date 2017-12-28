Beginning with Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, many big names in the business world, and politics - even the US President Donald Trump - have been accused of sexual harassment or misconduct in 2017.

These allegations became a talking point in to offices around the world, encouraging women in workplaces to raise their voices publicly.

"Companies are now reviewing all their policies around sexual harassment. Doing more training for both for managers in terms of what should you do if you see it or if its reported to you and also for employees receiving training if you experience it what should you do," says Sal Sangi, an human resources professional.

TRT World’sFrances Read takes a closer look at how the "Weinstein effect" may have changed corporate culture forever.