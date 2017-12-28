WORLD
1 MIN READ
Winter hits many Mongolians hard
Mongolia was only recently a rising economic star, but a downturn in China has hit its neighbour hard, and now poverty is rising, even as its freezing winter sets in.
Winter hits many Mongolians hard
In 2016, Mongolia was hit by an economic crisis due to government overspending and declining revenue from commodity exports. / AP Archive
By Azaera Amza
December 28, 2017

As winter bears down on the world's coldest capital, it is those living below the poverty line in Mongolia who are suffering the most.

Mongolia, landlocked between Russia and China, recently agreed to a $5.5 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund to relieve debt pressure and stabilise the national currency, the tugrik.

But this has done little to alleviate the suffering of the poor, people without jobs and the homeless.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World'sGrace Brown reports from Ulaanbaatar.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN
Fight against Daesh terror is growing stronger: Erdogan
Denmark slams Trump for remarks undermining NATO's role in Afghanistan
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor