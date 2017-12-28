At least 41 people were killed and many others wounded in multiple blasts at a Shia cultural centre in Kabul on Thursday, officials said, in the latest violence to hit the Afghan capital.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack on the group's propaganda site, Amaq.

Deputy interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said the blasts were aimed at the Shia Tabayan cultural centre.

"A ceremony was being held to mark the 38th anniversary of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan when the explosion went off," he said.

"We have 41 killed, 30 wounded, but this is not the final toll. It might go up."

TRT World's Mark Gay has more.

Rahimi said the main blast was followed by two smaller bomb explosions that did not cause casualties.

A hospital official told local TV that 18 wounded people had been brought to his facility.

"Five of the wounded are in critical condition and our doctors are working to save their lives," Sabir Nasib, head of Istiqlal hospital, said.

A man in the vicinity of the attack said he heard a "big boom."

"We do not know the numbers [of casualties]. When the explosion happened we immediately fled," he told Tolo News.

Photos posted on Afghan Voice Agency's Facebook page showed the inside of a compound with debris and bodies lying on the ground.