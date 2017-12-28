A new hotel in London's Leicester Square gives guests the chance to direct and star in their very own movie.

Film-making professionals help visitors to create their personalised film to record their experiences at the hotel and in the city.

"About the hotel you see lots of vintage materials, there's a retro phone, lots of brass, and on each floor you have clips of British Pathe footage from the 1950s and 1960s, featuring some of the premieres of Leicester Square during its heyday," said Natasha Lawrence, a sales director at Victory House.

London is one of the world's top tourist destinations. Victory House expects this venture will add to that experience.