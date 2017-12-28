South Korea's 2015 deal with Japan over Tokyo's wartime sex slavery was "seriously flawed," President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday, telling officials to re-examine the controversial agreement.

The issue of women forced into sexual slavery for Tokyo troops during the World War II is a hugely emotional subject that has marred ties between the South and its former colonial ruler, Japan.

Moon's comments came a day after Seoul's foreign ministry said the deal — which was pushed and endorsed by his predecessor, Park Geun-Hye — was faulty and had "failed to reflect the victims' views."

"I apologise for giving wounds of the heart to the victims, their families, civil society that support them and all other people because the agreement failed to sufficiently reflect a victim-oriented approach, which is the universal standard in resolving human rights issues," Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha told a news conference.

No longer "irreversibly resolved"

Under the deal, endorsed by South Korean President Moon Jae-in's predecessor and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan apologised to former comfort women and provided 1 billion yen ($8.8 million) to a fund to help them.

The two governments agreed the issue would be "irreversibly resolved" if both fulfilled their obligations.

But Moon has said the South Korean people did not accept the deal.

The investigation concluded that the dispute over the comfort women, a Japanese euphemism for the girls and women, many of them Korean, forced to work as sex slaves in wartime brothels, could not be "fundamentally resolved" because the victims' demand for Japan's legal compensation had not been met.