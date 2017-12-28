WORLD
2 MIN READ
Former Zimbabwe army chief sworn in as vice president
Recently retired army chief Constantino Chiwenga has been installed as one of Zimbabwe's two new vice presidents. Chiwenga led the coup that was not a coup that ousted ex-president Robert Mugabe.
Former Zimbabwe army chief sworn in as vice president
Army General Constantino Chiwenga attends the presidential inauguration ceremony in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe, November 24, 2017. / AP
By Ayşe Nur Dok
December 28, 2017

Zimbabwe's recently retired army chief Constantino Chiwenga, who led a military takeover that helped end Robert Mugabe's 37-year rule, was sworn in, in the capital Harare on Thursday as one of the country's two vice presidents.

The former army commander – whose appearance on state television on November 15 preceded armed soldiers taking to the streets, paving the way for Emmerson Mnangagwa to become president – is the latest in a string of military leaders to be elevated to government positions in Zimbabwe. 

Chiwenga, 61, took the oath of office in Harare, pledging to be "faithful" to Zimbabwe and to "obey, uphold and defend the constitution," said an AFP journalist who witnessed the ceremony.

"I will discharge my duties with all my strength and to the best of my knowledge and ability," the new vice president said.

RECOMMENDED

Chiwenga retired from the military last week, just over a month after his troops temporarily took control of the country on November 15, in the first move of a series of steps backing Mnangagwa that would culminate in Mugabe's resignation six days later.

Mnangagwa, who had a few weeks earlier been sacked from his job as vice president by Mugabe, was sworn in as president on November 24.

Mugabe, 93, was ousted as feuding and factionalism escalated in the governing ZANU PF party over who would succeed him.

Kembo Mohadi, a veteran politician and long-serving state security minister, was also sworn in on Thursday as a vice president.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN
Fight against Daesh terror is growing stronger: Erdogan
Denmark slams Trump for remarks undermining NATO's role in Afghanistan
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor