A bomb blast in a St Petersburg supermarket on Wednesday was an act of terrorism, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, adding that security forces whose lives were threatened by suspected terrorists should shoot to kill if necessary.

At least 13 people were injured when an improvised explosive device went off at a storage area for customers' bags at the supermarket in Russia's second-largest city St Petersburg.

Putin was speaking on Thursday at an awards ceremony in the Kremlin for Russian personnel who served in Syria.

"You know that yesterday in St Petersburg a terrorist act was carried out," Putin told the audience, referring to the explosion.

Investigators have opened a criminal case into Wednesday evening's blast, which they said was caused by a homemade bomb packed with pieces of metal.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Russian media reports said the bomb was hidden in a locker where shoppers leave their belongings.