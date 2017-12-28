BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Apple and Amazon in talks to set up in Saudi Arabia
Both companies already sell products in Saudi Arabia via third parties but they and other global tech giants have yet to establish a direct presence there.
Apple and Amazon in talks to set up in Saudi Arabia
Luring Apple and Amazon would further Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s reform plans and raise the companies’ profile in a young and relatively affluent market, which already boasts some of the highest internet and smartphone use in the world. / Reuters Archive
Baba UmarBaba Umar
December 28, 2017

Apple and Amazon are in licensing discussions with Riyadh on investing in Saudi Arabia, two sources told Reuters, part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s push to give the kingdom more of a high-tech look.

A third source confirmed that Apple was in talks with SAGIA, Saudi Arabia’s foreign investment authority.

Both companies already sell products in Saudi Arabia via third parties. But they and other global tech giants have yet to establish a direct presence there.

Amazon’s discussions are being led by cloud computing division Amazon Web Services (AWS), which would introduce stiff competition in a market currently dominated by smaller local providers like STC and Mobily.

Riyadh has been easing regulatory impediments for the past two years, including limits on foreign ownership which had long kept investors away, since falling crude prices highlighted the need to diversify its oil-dependent economy.

Luring Apple and Amazon would further Prince Mohammed’s reform plans and raise the companies’ profile in a young and relatively affluent market, which already boasts some of the highest internet and smartphone use in the world.

About 70 percent of the Saudi population is under 30 and frequently glued to social media.

RECOMMENDED

Apple-SAGIA agreement

A licensing agreement for Apple stores with SAGIA is expected by February next year, with an initial retail store targeted for 2019, said two sources familiar with the discussions.

Amazon’s talks are in an earlier stage and no specific date has been set for investment plans, they said.

Apple already holds second place in the Saudi mobile phone market behind Samsung, according to market researcher Euromonitor.

Amazon acquired Dubai-based online retailer Souq.com earlier in 2017, opening access for Amazon retail goods to be sold in the kingdom.

Both companies declined to comment, while SAGIA was not immediately available to answer questions about the discussions.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN
Fight against Daesh terror is growing stronger: Erdogan
Denmark slams Trump for remarks undermining NATO's role in Afghanistan
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor