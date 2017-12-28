A Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen has killed 109 civilians in air strikes in the past 10 days, including 54 at a crowded market and 14 members of one family at a farm, the top UN official in the country said on Thursday.

UN resident coordinator Jamie McGoldrick called the fighting "futile" and "absurd", an unusually direct criticism of the war in which the coalition, backed by the United States, Britain and others, is fighting an Iran-backed Houthi rebellion.

Citing initial reports from the UN human rights office, a statement by McGoldrick said air strikes hit a crowded market in Al Hayma sub-district of Attazziah in Taiz governorate on Tuesday, killing 54 and injuring 32.

Eight of the dead and six of the injured were children, according to the reports.

On the same day an air strike on a farm in Attohayta district of Hodeidah governorate killed 14, and air strikes elsewhere killed a further 41 civilians and injured 43 over the past 10 days.