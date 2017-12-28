Syria’s continuing failure to halt the large-scale outpouring of refugees across international borders and, more importantly, to prevent cross-border terrorist attacks originating from its territory, is indicative of Assad’s inability or unwillingness to take action to protect the rights of other states.

According to the International Court of Justice, states are obliged not to knowingly allow their territory to be used for acts contrary to the rights of other states. This obligation is recognised as a basic principle of international law that applies to all activities inflicting—or having the potential to inflict—severe damage to the rights of other states.

The failure of the Assad regime to comply with its obligations impedes the Turkish government’s ability to maintain a stable and secure environment for its population, and leaves the country vulnerable to terrorist attacks. The question in the case of Syria, therefore, is as follows: does the omission—or the complete failure—of the Assad regime to fulfil its duty to take appropriate preventive measures, in full knowledge of the situation, entitle Turkey, on its own initiative, to act in Syria?

The Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) launched Operation Euphrates Shield in August 2016 to clear Daesh militants from its southern border region and stop the advance of the PYD/YPG, the Syrian branch of the PKK, which is considered a terrorist group by Turkey, the US and the European Union.

The operation lasted seven months, and resulted in the Turkish-backed Syrian opposition regaining control of the Al Bab-Azaz-Jarabulus triangle, thereby wedging itself between two PYD controlled areas. By virtue of this military operation, Turkey’s national security concerns were alleviated. Daesh is presently not in the region, and the risk of unification between the PYD/YPG-held areas alongside the entire Turkish border has been halted.

In addition, more than 100,000 Syrian refugees have already returned to this liberated triangle from Turkey, which currently hosts 3.4 million Syrian refugees—more than any other country.

Post-conflict reconstruction and humanitarian aid provided by Turkey have ensured the security of these areas and helped return life to normal.

Turkey’s second major incursion into Syria during the Syrian civil war, in October, was aimed at putting a halt to fighting between local armed groups in Idlib—a city of four million people—and implementing a de-escalation zone as agreed upon during the Astana peace talks by Turkey, Russia and Iran.

Re-imposing security in Idlib and northwestern Syria is of primary importance for Ankara in order to avert a possible influx of refugees into Turkey, and perhaps even to facilitate the return of previously displaced persons.

Unending hostilities and instability in Syria have created a breeding ground for radical political movements and terrorism, from which Syrian civilians have fled. Large-scale refugee outflows and trans-border terrorist attacks originating from Syria have inflicted severe damage to Turkey’s security and its social, political and economic stability.