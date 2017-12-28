WORLD
2 MIN READ
London, Istanbul beef up security for New Year celebrations
Thousands of security officers will be deployed in the two major cities for the New Year celebrations in order to prevent terrorist attacks.
London, Istanbul beef up security for New Year celebrations
Fireworks explode over the River Thames and the Palace of Westminster’s Elizabeth Tower, known as Big Ben, during the New Year's Day celebrations (file photo). / AP
By Staff Reporter
December 28, 2017

London plans to beef up its police presence and closed down some roads for New Year's Eve after a year marked by repeated attacks.

The Metropolitan Police said on Thursday there's no specific threat to the city's massive celebration, which is focused on a fireworks display over the River Thames, but says the public should be vigilant.

Superintendent Nick Aldworth said revelers should expect to see armed police and vehicle barriers. 

Police are asking the public to be patient on New Year's Eve because there will be many checkpoints in place, he said. 

Police say tickets for London's fireworks display have all been sold out and that those without a ticket should consider watching the event on television.

RECOMMENDED

Istanbul gears up for celebration 

Istanbul will deploy over 40,000 security officers for the night of New Year's Eve, one year after a deadly attack on a nightclub claimed 39 lives, its governor said on Thursday.

Following the attack on the Reina nightclub by Daesh, celebrations in the city are expected to be low-key with several popular areas in the city forbidding public events.

Turkish police have detained dozens of suspects nationwide in last few days, although there has been no indication of any concrete link to the New Year.

Istanbul governor Vasip Shain said that 37,000 policemen and 4,000 members of the gendarmerie and coastguard would be deployed on the night of December 31-January 1 to ensure security.

Entertainment venues had been told to have their own private security officials on hand and if the precautions were inadequate then police would be deployed, he said. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN
Fight against Daesh terror is growing stronger: Erdogan
Denmark slams Trump for remarks undermining NATO's role in Afghanistan
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor