London plans to beef up its police presence and closed down some roads for New Year's Eve after a year marked by repeated attacks.

The Metropolitan Police said on Thursday there's no specific threat to the city's massive celebration, which is focused on a fireworks display over the River Thames, but says the public should be vigilant.

Superintendent Nick Aldworth said revelers should expect to see armed police and vehicle barriers.

Police are asking the public to be patient on New Year's Eve because there will be many checkpoints in place, he said.

Police say tickets for London's fireworks display have all been sold out and that those without a ticket should consider watching the event on television.