WORLD
2 MIN READ
Twin attacks kill 8, including army colonel, in Egypt's Sinai
An officer and five soldiers killed when their vehicle was hit by the blast from a bomb in North Sinai, and two people, including a policeman, killed after an exchange of fire at a bank in El Arish town.
Twin attacks kill 8, including army colonel, in Egypt's Sinai
In this November 25, 2017 file photo, a burned truck is seen outside Al Rawda Mosque in Bir al Abd northern Sinai, Egypt a day after attackers killed hundreds of worshippers. / AP
By Staff Reporter
December 28, 2017

Militants killed two people, including a policeman, at a bank in the town of El Arish in Egypt's North Sinai on Thursday, security sources said, and a separate explosion in the region killed an army officer and five soldiers.

The militants in El Arish fired a rocket and shot at police who were guarding the bank, the sources said. The police fired back but the militants fled the scene.

Egypt's interior ministry could not immediately be reached for comment on the incident.

Later, the army said an officer and five soldiers had been killed when their vehicle was hit by the blast from a bomb militants planted in North Sinai. The troops were carrying out a raid on a militant position when they were attacked.

No exact location was given for the explosion. A separate raid killed three militants, it said.

RECOMMENDED

Security forces have been fighting against militants for several years in North Sinai, led by Daesh's Sinai branch. Several hundred soldiers and policeman have been killed.

Attacks have now expanded to civilian targets including Muslims and Christians.

An attack on a mosque in the village of Al Rawdah last month killed more than 300 people, Egypt's deadliest such attack. President Abdel Fattah el Sisi ordered the armed forces to defeat the militant group within three months after the mosque attack.

Daesh is widely believed to have carried out that attack but has claimed it. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN
Fight against Daesh terror is growing stronger: Erdogan
Denmark slams Trump for remarks undermining NATO's role in Afghanistan
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor