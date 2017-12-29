Two foreign journalists and their local stringer and driver have been released from a Myanmar prison on Friday, two months after their arrest for flying a drone over the parliament.

Singaporean Lau Hon Meng and Malaysian Mok Choy Lin were working for TRT World when they were arrested on October 27 in Myanmar's capital, Naypitaw.

A court on Thursday dropped additional charges against them, their local fixer and freelance photographer Aung Naing Soe and driver Hla Tin. They had been scheduled for release on January 5 after serving a two-month prison sentence for illegally flying a drone but were freed early.

TRT World'sKerry Alexandra reports.

Their lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said on Thursday that authorities dropped more the serious charges of importing a drone without permission and immigration violations against the foreigners after concluding they did not intend to endanger national security.

Authorities also wanted to maintain good diplomatic relations with the countries of the two journalists, he said.

TRT World's Asia correspondent Shamim Chowdhury discusses the arrest and release.