At least 5,000 Peruvians angry over President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski's pardon for authoritarian leader Alberto Fujimori marched in Lima on Thursday in the biggest protests yet since the measure was announced on Christmas Eve.

Fujimori, 79, governed Peru with an iron fist for a decade after being swept to power by a populist wave in 1990 elections. While many consider him a corrupt and ruthless dictator, others credit him with pulling Peru from economic ruin and quashing a violent leftist insurgency.

"The pardon is treason," said protester Rosa Maria Vidal, a 47-year-old office assistant, adding that many demonstrators voted for Kuczynski precisely to keep Fujimori's daughter Keiko, who ran against him in the 2016 election, out of office. "Look how he repays us."

The impact of the protests, which were still growing in size as of the early evening, could be an indication of whether the uproar over the pardon locks Kuczynski's already weak government into a political crisis, or peters out as he revamps his cabinet and seeks new allies in congress.

Protesters on the streets of capital Lima carried signs reading, "Justice cannot be negotiated", and chanted, "Enlightened people do not pardon criminals." Many called for Kuczynski, who pledged not to pardon Fujimori during last year's election campaign, to step down.

Demonstrations against the pardon over Christmas ended in clashes.

UN human rights experts called the pardon a major setback for the rule of law in Peru and an appalling "slap in the face" for Fujimori's victims.

Speculations on timing of pardon