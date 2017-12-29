A fire tore through an apartment building in New York's borough of the Bronx late Thursday, killing at least 12 people, including a child, and leaving four others critically injured, the mayor said.

"This will rank as one of the worst losses of life to a fire in many, many years," New York Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters at the scene of the tragedy on a bitterly cold night.

"This is the worst fire tragedy we have seen in this city in at least a quarter-century," he said.

TRT World's Joseph Hayat has this report.

The blaze began at 7:00 pm (0000 GMT Friday) on the first floor and spread rapidly to the third floor of the building on Prospect Avenue, officials said. The cause of the blaze was not immediately clear.

"I am sorry to report 12 New Yorkers are dead, including one child as young as one year old," de Blasio told reporters after firefighters extinguished the blaze.

"There are four people critically injured who are fighting for their lives, other serious injuries as well," he added.