Between anxiety, addiction and evasion, Mexicans have found coping mechanisms to deal with the violence plaguing their country and which peaked in 2017 to the highest level in two decades.

A total of 23,101 murder investigations were opened in the first 11 months of this year, surpassing the 22,409 registered in the whole of 2011, according to a government registry of violent deaths. This is the highest count since the tally was launched in 1997, and topping the 22,409 killed in 2011 when the big drugs cartels started to fracture.

The statistics do not show how many of the deaths were linked to narco-trafficking, but experts believe the majority were attributable to the wave of drugs-related violence that has risen incessantly since 2006, when the government launched all-out war on Mexico's powerful cartels.

Collective violence

"Since the start of this absurd war on drugs, Mexico has entered into what the World Health Organization technically defines as 'collective violence'," said Juan Ramon de la Fuente, a psychiatrist and former dean of the Autonomous National University of Mexico, or UNAM.

"It is a kind of epidemic when there are more than 10 homicides for every 100,000 people," he said.

WHO figures show that in 2015 Mexico was suffering 19 murders per 100,000 people, but de la Fuente, who participated in a multidisciplinary study of the impact of violence on society, puts that figure at roughly 22 per 100,000.

The lack of security that has reigned over large tracts of Mexico for years has had a tangible emotional impact on the population, said de la Fuente, while life expectancy has dropped yearly among young people because of the number of youths being killed.

"We cannot separate the violence from the mental health problems which are on the rise across the country," said de la Fuente. "There is a feeling of helplessness which creates reactions that people express symptomatically, in terms of anxiety, a disturbance to sleep patterns or the increased use of alcohol and other drugs."

According to government data, drug consumption has in fact increased by more than 40 percent since 2010.

"In Mexico, there are no fewer than a million people who probably have suffered from some emotional or psychological impact derived from the drugs war since the army was sent on to the streets," said Rogelio Flores, a researcher into the societal effects of violence at UNAM's psychology department.