The Indian parliament's lower house on Thursday passed a bill proposing jail time for Muslim men who try to end their marriages through the controversial "instant divorce," months after it was banned by the Supreme Court for violating women's rights.

Instant divorce or triple talaq is when a Muslim man ends his marriage by simply saying talaq (which means "you are divorced" in Arabic) three times in succession.

In August, India's Supreme Court declared it unconstitutional and ordered the government to legislate against it.

The bill makes such divorce void and an offence carrying a fine and a jail term of up to three years. It also proposes men financially support their divorced wives, who will get custody of any children.

Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told the Lok Sabha – the Indian parliament's lower house – that it was a "historic day" because the proposed law will end decades of injustice by granting gender equality to Muslim women.

He said the practice continues in India despite the Supreme Court ruling, forcing the government to quickly pass a law to "explicitly ban triple talaq."

But opposition politicians argued the proposed legislation overreaches by making instant divorce a criminal act, as matrimonial issues come under civil laws. They demanded a special committee review the bill.

But the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's right-wing Hindu nationalist government, which enjoys a majority in the house, brushed off the criticism.