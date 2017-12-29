WORLD
Syrian children in Jarablus slowly return to school, post-Daesh
Since Jarablus was cleared of Daesh 12 months ago, the city is slowly rebuilding but faces many challenges.
Syrian children wait for the start of their class in front of their school in the Syrian border town of Jarablus, Syria. December 13, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 29, 2017

Rebuilding after Daesh was forced out of the Syrian border town of Jarablus has been slow. 

Children in Jarablus were deprived of an education for years. Now that some schools have opened, they have a chance at the simple pleasures and basics of childhood.

Most people in Jarablus still function without the basics amenities needed to live with dignity.  

"We need electricity, water, sanitation and most importantly, schools. There are schools but they are far away," said Bakri Abo Hassan, a resident of Jarablus. 

TRT World's Ahmed Al Burai reports on the state of education in a post-Daesh Jarablus. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
