Egypt's state-run MENA news agency, citing an unnamed Interior Ministry official, said the other assailant fled the scene and was being pursued.

A spokesman for the Coptic Orthodox Church said in a statement that at least six people were killed in the attack including five Copts and a policeman.

It also said there was a separate attack on a store in the same neighbourhood of Helwan that killed two Copts.

US President Donald Trump spoke by phone on Friday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi and condemned the attack.

Egypt's Christian minority has been targeted by Daesh in a series of attacks since December 2016 that left more than 100 dead and scores wounded.