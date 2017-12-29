WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syrian armed opposition set to depart enclave in south
Regime forces and allied militias have forced numerous opposition pockets to surrender since Russia brought in heavy air power to help them in 2015.
Syrian armed opposition set to depart enclave in south
Russian air power has helped Syrian regime push rebels out of many enclaves. / AP
By Staff Reporter
December 29, 2017

Syrian armed opposition prepared to evacuate an enclave in southwestern part of the country on Friday in a surrender deal with the regime of Syrian leader Bashar al Assad. 

This development comes as the regime forces thrust into the northwest – the rebels’ main remaining stronghold.

Regime forces and allied Shia militias have forced numerous opposition pockets to surrender since Russia brought in heavy air power to help them in 2015.

The northwestern area around Idlib province is the opposition's most important territory. 

They also hold a large area bordering Jordan and the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights near Deraa in the southwest, as well as scattered pockets elsewhere, including eastern Ghouta near Damascus.

RECOMMENDED

Fighters and their families started to leave Beit Jin, 40 km southwest of Damascus, on Friday after losing nearby areas to the regime and its allies in heavy fighting earlier this month.

Some were heading to Idlib in the northwest, which is the destination for all previous evacuees from surrendered opposition pockets, others to rebel territory in the southwest held by nationalist fighters.

Beit Jin's location near Israeli-controlled territory made it a strategic flashpoint given the role of Lebanon's Hezbollah group – Israel's sworn enemy – in fighting the opposition there.

The Syrian regime forces’ advance against the fighters in the northwest involved bitter fighting and intense air strikes on Thursday and Friday, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor.

Fighting killed dozens on Friday and is concentrated in the village of Abu Dali in southern Idlib after weeks of incremental regime gains in adjacent areas of Hama province.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN
Fight against Daesh terror is growing stronger: Erdogan
Denmark slams Trump for remarks undermining NATO's role in Afghanistan
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor