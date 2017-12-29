Syrian armed opposition prepared to evacuate an enclave in southwestern part of the country on Friday in a surrender deal with the regime of Syrian leader Bashar al Assad.

This development comes as the regime forces thrust into the northwest – the rebels’ main remaining stronghold.

Regime forces and allied Shia militias have forced numerous opposition pockets to surrender since Russia brought in heavy air power to help them in 2015.

The northwestern area around Idlib province is the opposition's most important territory.

They also hold a large area bordering Jordan and the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights near Deraa in the southwest, as well as scattered pockets elsewhere, including eastern Ghouta near Damascus.