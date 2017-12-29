Protestors frustrated by Iran's strained economy gathered in the capital Tehran and another major city on Friday, for the second day of spontaneous demonstrations placing pressure on President Hassan Rouhani's government.

Around 300 protesters gathered in the western city of Kermanshah.

In Tehran, hundreds of people had protested against rising inflation a day earlier.

Protesters in Kermanshah chanted anti-government slogans such as "death or freedom" and "political prisoners should be freed."

They expressed anger over Iran's continuous meddling in other countries' affairs at cost of internal stability with slogans such as "never mind Palestine, think about us."

Some protestors damaged public property before police dispersed them.

Police also arrested a number of demonstrators in Tehran protesting price hikes and the president's economic policy.

Many angry demonstrators had protested across the country on Thursday, including the second-largest city of Mashhad, in a rare show of defiance to religious establishment that doesn't tolerate dissent.