North Korean leader Kim Jong-un wants to turn the art of kimchi-making into a science with his one of latest pet projects, the Ryugyong Kimchi Factory, which produces 4,200 tons of the iconic Korean pickled vegetable dish a year on the outskirts of Pyongyang.

The shiny new facility replaces an older factory and opened in June last year after getting Kim's final seal of approval, according to manager Paek Mi Hye.

Paek, who accompanied Kim on his "on-the-spot guidance" visits, said the factory has 150 workers but is for the most part automated.

She said the primary objective of the factory is to operate in a "scientific manner at every stage."

In kimchi-making, that means inspections all along the production line to ensure quality and hygiene. The factory boasts of a one-of-a-kind "kimchi analyser" to maintain the proper levels of saltiness and lactic acid — its signature ingredient.

The factory is intended to showcase Kim's efforts to boost North Korea's domestic economy and produce more, and better, consumer products.

His strategy, known as "byungjin," aims to simultaneously develop the national economy and North Korea's nuclear weapons programme.

Tradition of kimchi-making

Koreans – North and South – have been making kimchi for generations, often passing family recipes down from mother to daughter or mother-in-law to daughter-in-law.