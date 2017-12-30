In India, many people - especially young ones - who thought they would have secure jobs in a growing information technology industry, have now been replaced by computers.

Increased automation enables low-skilled jobs to be done by machines.

The US-based HfS research firm expects the $150 billion IT industry lose about more than 15 percent of its low-skilled workforce over the next four years, that means nearly 640,000 people will fall out of their jobs.