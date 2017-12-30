The NBA has apologised and removed wording from its website referring to "Palestine-occupied territory" on Friday after complaints by an Israeli minister.

Israeli sports minister Miri Regev had sent a letter to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver calling Palestine "an imaginary 'state'," and asking for the reference to be removed from the basketball league's website.

"We do not produce the country listings for NBA.com and as soon as we became aware of it, the site was updated," said Kathy Behrens, the NBA's President for Social Responsibility.

"We apologise for this oversight, and have corrected it," Bahrens added.