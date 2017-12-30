POLITICS
From the bin to the bookshelves, Ankara bibliophiles get a new library
Garbage collectors set up a library in an abandoned brick factory with thousands of books found discarded in the trash in Ankara's Cankaya district.
Garbage collector Dursun Ipek talks about how he and his colleagues decided to build up a library in Ankara's Cankaya district using books found in the trash. December 29, 2017. / TRTWorld
By Staff Reporter
December 30, 2017

Old books salvaged from the garbage have a new lease on life in an abandoned brick factory in Turkey's capital Ankara.

A group of garbage collectors in Ankara's Cankaya district have set up a unique library open to all visitors.

“When I was working on my shift, we found some bags next to the [trash] containers. We opened and looked into it. We found a lot of different books. So we talked to our bosses. After that, we started to take them with us,” one of the garbage collectors Dursun Ipek said. 

In the coming months, they are planning to turn a rubbish truck into a mobile library to get books to children in need in village schools.

TRT World’s Aadel Haleem reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
