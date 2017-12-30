Two mass graves containing dozens of bodies of civilians and Syrian troops allegedly killed by Daesh have been found in the west of Raqqa province, state news agency SANA reported Friday.

The bodies were discovered based on information provided by residents near Wawi in the west of the province, which borders Turkey. The news agency said they had been executed.

Recovery operations were expected to last several days "due to the huge area of the two mass graves," SANA quoted a source from the Syrian civil defence as saying.

It was not immediately clear when they had been killed, other than while Daesh controlled the northerly province, SANA said.