WORLD
2 MIN READ
Two mass graves found in Syria's Raqqa
The victims, discovered west of Daesh's former bastion, were executed, Syrian state media SANA says.
Two mass graves found in Syria's Raqqa
Daesh was driven out of Raqqa, the Syrian city it called its capital, in October. July 26, 2017 / AP
By Staff Reporter
December 30, 2017

Two mass graves containing dozens of bodies of civilians and Syrian troops allegedly killed by Daesh have been found in the west of Raqqa province, state news agency SANA reported Friday.

The bodies were discovered based on information provided by residents near Wawi in the west of the province, which borders Turkey. The news agency said they had been executed.

Recovery operations were expected to last several days "due to the huge area of the two mass graves," SANA quoted a source from the Syrian civil defence as saying. 

It was not immediately clear when they had been killed, other than while Daesh controlled the northerly province, SANA said.

RECOMMENDED

Daesh, which proclaimed a "caliphate" over swathes of Syria and Iraq in 2014, has now lost almost all the land it once controlled. The group has been held responsible for multiple atrocities during its reign of terror, including mass executions and decapitations.

In December 2014, the bodies of 230 people executed by Daesh were found in a mass grave in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor.

Another 200 civilians, including women and children, were killed by the group in June 2015 in the city of Kobane.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN
Fight against Daesh terror is growing stronger: Erdogan
Denmark slams Trump for remarks undermining NATO's role in Afghanistan
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor