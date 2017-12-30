The photograph of 16-year-old Fawzi al-Junaidi who was blindfolded‚ handcuffed‚ and surrounded by more than 20 Israeli soldiers has become the new symbol of Palestinian resistance.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians have taken to the streets across the occupied Palestinian lands after US president Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Fawzi was one of them and made headlines when his arrest for allegedly throwing stones at a group of Israeli soldiers was captured on camera.

However, he has denied the allegations and has been released on bail after being detained for three weeks.

He claimed he was tortured and mistreated by Israeli soldiers at the time of his arrest.