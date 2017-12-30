A man walked into a Houston auto shop where he used to work and fatally shot two employees before going outside and killing himself on Friday, police said.

The man, whose name wasn't immediately released, entered Bemer Plus about 4 pm local time and officers received a call minutes later about "a shooting in progress," Executive Assistant Police Chief Troy Finner said in a news conference.

Multiple people, including customers and other employees, were at the shop when the shooting happened, Finner said.

"It's very, very sad this time of year and any part of the year that we lose three citizens," Finner said. "I just ask our great citizens of this city to pray for each victim here and their families."

Houston police also didn't immediately release the names of the two other people who died. The motive for the shooting is not clear.

The southwest Houston shop specialises in used BMW sales and repairs.

California shooting kills two

A man walked into the Southern California law firm where he worked and shot two men Friday before turning the gun on himself, police said.

Police arrived to find the gunman and one victim dead and learned that the second victim had driven himself to a hospital, Long Beach police Sargeant Brad Johnson said at a news conference.

The injured man was in stable condition.

Police didn't fire any shots, Johnson said. A SWAT team searched the rest of the building and no other victims were found.

The gunman's motive had not yet been determined, but authorities emphasised it was not a case of an active shooter targeting as many people as possible.