WORLD
3 MIN READ
Gazan protester dies after border clash with Israeli forces
Jamal Muslih from Al Bureij refugee camp in Gaza was seriously wounded by live fire on Friday. His death has brought the number of Palestinians killed in the protests against US President Donald Trump's decision over Jerusalem to 13.
Gazan protester dies after border clash with Israeli forces
A masked Palestinian demonstrator is seen during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the West Bank city of Nablus against US President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. December 29, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 30, 2017

A Gazan died on Saturday after being wounded by Israeli fire during a protest on the border over US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, a Palestinian health official said.

Jamal Muslih, 20, of Al Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, had been seriously wounded by live fire on Friday, health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said.

His death brings to 13 the number of Palestinians killed since US President Donald Trump announced on December 6 that he would recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital and move the US embassy there from Tel Aviv. At least 11 protesters have died in clashes with Israeli troops, and two others were killed in an Israeli air strike on Gaza earlier in the month.

More than 50 Palestinians were wounded in Friday's clashes on the Gaza-Israel border as part of another "day of rage" over the US declaration, called for by both Gaza's Hamas and militant group Islamic Jihad.

RECOMMENDED

In the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said at least 16 people were wounded when Israeli troops fired live rounds during demonstrations, while others were hit with rubber-coated bullets.

Earlier on Friday, militants in Gaza fired three rockets at southern Israel, two of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defence system, with the third hitting a village near the border, causing damage but no casualties.

Israeli aircraft and tanks targeted two Hamas positions near the border in response, again causing damage but no casualties.

Rockets from Gaza are often fired by fringe Islamist groups but Israel holds Hamas responsible for all attacks from the territory.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN
Fight against Daesh terror is growing stronger: Erdogan
Denmark slams Trump for remarks undermining NATO's role in Afghanistan
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor