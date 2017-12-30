A remarkable restaurant in Morocco’s capital offers its guests the opportunity to enjoy a full, fresh and flavourful meal. But what’s most remarkable are the chefs of Rabat: all have developmental disabilities.

The initiative was set up 20 years ago by Amna Msefer who wanted to give Loubna, her daughter who has disabilities, educational and psychological support.

Msefer wanted to integrate young people into the society, even if they were differently abled.

Then the Hadaf Association decided to open the centre's canteen to the outside world as a restaurant.