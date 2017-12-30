A substantial portion of the funds promised by the European Union (EU) to help Syrian refugees in Turkey is still not being used actively to meet their needs, Turkey's EU Ministry said on Saturday.

Of the $7.20 billion (6 billion euros) agreed upon in two deals in 2015 and 2016, only 1.78 billion euros has been transferred to Turkish ministries and international organisations responsible for implementing the projects, the ministry said in a statement.

"While Turkey has used more than $30 billion of its national funds for the needs of Syrians who have been in Turkey for approximately seven years, a substantial amount of the 3 billion euros promised by the EU in November 2015 has effectively not been used in the field."

Of the 1.78 billion euros transferred so far, it said 1.3 billion euros went to international organisations, 270 million euros to the Ministry of Education, 120 million euros to the Ministry of Health, and 12 million euros to the Ministry of the Interior.

Yet that did not equate to the funds being actively used to meet the needs of Syrian refugees, the ministry said.

"Unfortunately, the spending mechanism of the EU funds is not working fast," it said.