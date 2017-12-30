An Egyptian court sentenced ousted president Mohamed Morsi to three years in prison along with 19 other defendants on Saturday for "insulting the judiciary," his lawyer said.

The other defendants include former members of parliament, activists and three journalists.

Morsi had already been sentenced to a total of 45 years in prison in two other trials after the military overthrew his elected government in 2013.

The former president, who belongs to the Muslim Brotherhood party, is serving a life sentence — 25 years — over accusations of spying for Qatar.

Earlier, he was handed a 20-year sentence on charges arising from the killing of protesters in December 2012.

In the latest case, Morsi was ordered to pay $56,270 to the head of the judges' syndicate and another judge, while other defendants, including jailed activist Alaa Abdel Fattah, were also fined.