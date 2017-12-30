Catalonia's fugitive former president has called for Spanish authorities to open negotiations regarding the restitution of what he calls his "legitimate government."

Carles Puigdemont said via social media channels from Brussels on Saturday that Spain should "recognise the election results of Dec. 21 and start negotiating politically with the legitimate government of Catalonia."

Puigdemont’s administration followed up the October referendum by declaring independence and Madrid promptly deposed him and his team. Soon after he fled to Belgian where he continues to live in exile, while his colleagues have been arrested and jailed.

But Catalonia's pro-secession parties, including one led by Puigdemont, won the most seats in elections last week.