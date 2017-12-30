WORLD
2 MIN READ
Fugitive Catalan leader asks Spain to restore his government
Carles Puigdemont asks Spain to accept the recent election results and recognise the "legitimate government" of Catalonia.
Carles Puigdemont was the driving force behind Catalonia declaring independence on October 27. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 30, 2017

Catalonia's fugitive former president has called for Spanish authorities to open negotiations regarding the restitution of what he calls his "legitimate government."

Carles Puigdemont said via social media channels from Brussels on Saturday that Spain should "recognise the election results of Dec. 21 and start negotiating politically with the legitimate government of Catalonia."

Puigdemont’s administration followed up the October referendum by declaring independence and Madrid promptly deposed him and his team. Soon after he fled to Belgian where he continues to live in exile, while his colleagues have been arrested and jailed.

But Catalonia's pro-secession parties, including one led by Puigdemont, won the most seats in elections last week.

Puigdemont did not say Saturday if he plans to return to Spain, where an arrest warrant awaits him.

Meanwhile, Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Friday that he plans to convene Catalonia's newly elected parliament on Jan. 17.

In-house rules of Catalonia's parliament require that a candidate be present to form a government.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
