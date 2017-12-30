A wave of spontaneous protests over Iran's weak economy swept into Tehran on Saturday, with college students and others chanting against the government.

This happened just hours after hard-liners held their own rally in support of the Islamic Republic's clerical establishment.

The demonstrations appear to be the largest to strike Iran since the protests that followed the country's disputed 2009 presidential election.

Thousands already have taken to the streets of cities across Iran, beginning at first on Thursday in Mashhad, the country's second-largest city and a holy site for Shiite pilgrims.

The protests appear sparked by social media posts and a surge in prices of basic food supplies, like eggs and poultry.

After a media blackout in first two days of protests, officials and state media made a point on Saturday of saying Iranians have the right to protest and have their voices heard on social issues.

There was chaos around the Tehran University as several hundred people scuffled with police and shouted slogans against the regime for several hours, bringing traffic to a standstill.

But the regime also put on a show of strength, with hundreds of counter-demonstrators seizing control of the university entrance in Tehran, chanting "Death to the seditionists".

Protests on Friday also struck Qom, a city that is the world's foremost center for Shiite Islamic scholarship and home to a major Shiite shrine.