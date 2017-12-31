At a revolutionary school in Pakistan, Durkhanay Banuri dreams of becoming military chief, once a mission impossible for girls in a patriarchal country where the powerful army has a severe problem with gender equity.

Durkhanay, a 13-year-old student at Pakistan's first ever Girls' Cadet College, established earlier this year in the conservative northwest, brims with enthusiasm and confidence as she sketches out her life plan.

"I want to be the army chief," she tells. "Why not? When a woman can be prime minister, foreign minister and governor of the State Bank, she can also be chief of the army staff ... I will make it possible and you will see."

The dreams of many women in the region were once limited to merely leaving the house.

Durkhanay and her 70 classmates in Mardan, a town in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province roughly 110 kilometres (70 miles) from Islamabad, are aiming much higher. The province has suffered over the years at the hands of the Taliban as well as an influx of refugees from neighbouring Afghanistan without the requisite support from the central government of Pakistan.

Cadet colleges in Pakistan, which are run by the government with officers from the military's education branch, strive to prepare bright male students for the armed forces and civil services.

Their graduates are usually given preference for selection to the army, which in Pakistan can mean their future is secured: they are likely to be granted land and will benefit from the best resources and training in the country.

As a result, such colleges play an outsized role in Pakistan's education system, which has been woefully underfunded for decades.

Where women are left behind

According to a 2016 government study, a staggering 24 million Pakistani children are out of school, with a larger share of girls staying home than boys -12.8 million compared to 11.2 million. In KP, the province which houses the girls cadet school, 52% girls of school going age are not receiving an education, compared to 21% boys.

Hundreds of boys study at the cadet colleges across the country.

But girls are still not allowed in these elite schools, with the special college at Mardan the one exception.

"Such colleges can help girls qualify to be part of the armed forces, foreign service, civil services or become engineers and doctors," said retired Brigadier Naureen Satti, underscoring their importance in the long fight for equality by Pakistan's women.

In starched khaki uniforms and red berets, Durkhanay and her classmates march the parade ground, stepping to the beat of a barking drill instructor, before racing to change into physical training and martial arts kits.