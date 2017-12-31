At least four Indian soldiers and three attackers were killed on Sunday after suspected Kashmiri rebels stormed a paramilitary camp in disputed Kashmir, officials said.

Gunmen in combat dress entered Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) training centre near southern Lethpora village early Sunday firing guns and grenades at the sentry, paramilitary spokesman Rajesh Yadav says. He said soldiers inside the camp were responding to the attack, which left at least three soldiers wounded.

The initial assault left one paramilitary soldier dead and two wounded. Police said reinforcements of army soldiers and counterinsurgency police encircled CRPF and were exchanging gunfire with the assailants.

In the subsequent fighting, two more paramilitary soldiers were killed and another soldier died of cardiac arrest while being evacuated along with many others who were trapped in the camp's residential buildings.

Yadav said troops recovered the bodies of three suspected militants and they were searching a building in the camp for another assailant.

TRTWorld spoke to journalist Parvaiz Bukhari for more.

The Indian armed forces killed a 47-year-old rebel commander Noor Trali on December 26 in southern Kashmir.

As per local reports, the ongoing attack has been carried out to avenge Trali's death.