Congo security forces shot dead two men and detained 12 Catholic altar boys in the capital Kinshasa, where the Catholic church had called banned marches against President Joseph Kabila staying in power.

The two men were killed outside St Alphonse church in Kinshasa’s Matete district, Human Right Watch's Central Africa Director Ida Sawyer said.

During the protests, police and soldiers set up checkpoints across Kinshasa and fired tear gas at opposition supporters.

Authorities ordered internet and SMS services to be cut following calls by Catholic activists for a protest march after Sunday mass. The activists are demanding that Kabila commit to not changing the constitution to stand for a third term and to release political prisoners.

Kabila has been in power since 2001 when he succeeded his assassinated father Laurent Kabila. He refused to step down at the end of his second and final term in December 2016.

Abandoned by the opposition leader?

At the Notre Dame du Congo cathedral in Kinshasa's Lingwala district, where opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi was attending mass, dozens of police and soldiers blocked the path of more than 100 opposition supporters as they prepared to try to march.

Tshisekedi, however, who had backed the activists' call to march, left the church in a vehicle, spurring angry shouts from the crowd, which said he was abandoning them.

The police have banned demonstrations and said that all gatherings of more than five people will be dispersed. Across the city, police and soldiers searched vehicles and checked passengers' identifications.

Kabila's ruling coalition and opposition leaders struck a deal last December 31 that allowed Kabila to stay in power beyond the end of his second and final term but required that the election to replace him be held by the end of 2017.