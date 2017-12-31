Zaatari camp, housing around 80,000 refugees, is the largest Syrian refugee camp in Jordan. So it makes sense when refugees there crowdsource and report on experiences of displacement for a magazine they run as budding journalists and photographers.

Young refugee volunteers produce a monthly magazine called The Road inside the camp as professional journalists provide mentoring and training, including visual storytelling and making short documentaries.

"At the outset, the goal of the magazine was to disseminate messages of awareness amongst the camp residents. These messages can be about health or learning how to cope with winter or deal with the dust in summer," said The Road's Editor-in-Chief Hada Sarhan.

Now the publication has become a cathartic medium for refugees to express their emotions. The website also hosts short videos made by the camp members.